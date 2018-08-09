Share:



View of French artist Laurent Langlois' work "Heritage" illuminating the San Francisco church in the historical center of Quito during the Festival of Light.



View of French artist Yves Moreaux's work "Expressions" illuminating the metropolitan Cathedral in the historical center of Quito during the Festival of Light.



