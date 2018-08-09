Share:

Four journalists hospitalized after having unhygienic meal

OUR STAFF REPORTER

KASUR - The condition of four journalists became critical after having an unhygienic meal at a barbeque shop here the other day.

According to local media reports, 20 journalists were having a meal at Shafeeq Barbeque on Shehbaz Khan Road when condition of four deteriorated. They included Mehar Abdur Rehman, Malik M Rauf, Nawaz Karimi and Mian Imran Shehzad Ansari. They were shifted to hospital where their treatment continued for four hours.

The police were informed in time but they were reluctant to take action against the powerful hotel owners. The hospital administration handed over medical reports of the media persons to the police for investigation but nothing could prod police to go after the influential hotel owners. Office-bearers of Kasur Press Club demanded the authorities concerned take action against, 'what they called', the food mafia.

FOUND DEAD

The dead body of a 45-year-old person was found at a local graveyard in Motiyawala here the other day. Locals spotted the half-buried dead body and informed the police. They reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem.

Cop held for corruption, misuse of power

OUR STAFF REPORTER

GUJRANWALA - A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment [ACE] arrested a police sub inspector, who had been declared proclaimed offender, for his alleged involvement in corruption and misuse of power on Tuesday.

According to the ACE sources, former police sub inspector Shafqatullah, during his posting at Satellite Town police station, had deliberately misplaced the record of about eight FIRs and resultantly got dismissed from the service.

Police authorities had forwarded his case to the ACE for further investigation while the accused went underground and got declared proclaimed offender by an ACE court. The ACE authorities constituted a team for his arrest. The team arrested the accused on Tuesday during a raid.

INSPECTION

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Asadullah Faiz paid a detailed visit to Gujranwala Central Jail on Tuesday. Superintendent Jail Asghar Ali briefed the commissioner about security arrangements and facilities being provided to the prisoners. The commissioner inspected the barracks for female prisoners and also witnessed domestic tailoring and beautician classes arranged for them. He enquired the lady prisoners about attitude of jail staff and facilities being provided by the jail administration. While inspecting the jail hospital, newly-constructed diagnostic centre and operation theatre, the commissioner assured the jail administration of paying special attention to get the operation theatre functional soon. During his visit, the commissioner also inspected the jail kitchen, cleanliness, and food items being provided to the prisoners.

Robbers on the rampage

KASUR: Different theft and robbery incidents occurred in Kasur City and suburbs in which dacoits robbed citizens of cash, a motorcycle, and other valuables here the other day.

According to police, a factory contractor namely Khalilur Rehman was on his way in a car. As he reached Multan Road near Ghazi Fabrics, he was stopped by four robbers riding in a car. They deprived him of Rs5.7 million at gunpoint and escaped.–Staff Reporter

TAFF REPORTER

Near Noor Palace Cinema Morr, two robbers came to a mobile phone franchise and robbed the staffers including Iqra and Mehwish Bibi of Rs200,000.

Similarly, unidentified robbers looted Rs5,000 and a motorcycle from Amanat Ali near Adda Dhang Shah. In suburbs of Kot Radha Kishan, four robbers deprived Sarwar of a motorcycle. Besides, three robbers also looted Rs20,000 from Ramazan near Satoki.

Three robbers snatched Rs157,000 from an ice-cream seller on Multan Road near Chambar Morr. A shopkeeper was deprived of Rs80,000. Police were busy in investigation.