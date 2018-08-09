Share:

Islamabad - Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said that the inclusion of Islamabad in healthy city program by World Health Organization is an honour but the up-gradation of health infrastructure and provision of modern health facilities in the city in line with the standards of WHO is a huge task.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to review the performance of the Health Services Directorate. The meeting was attended by Director General Health Services, Chief Officer MCI and senior officers of MCI. He said that WHO has expressed satisfaction over health facilities being provided in Islamabad and has included our city in its worldwide ‘healthy city programme’. He said that Islamabad is among 26 cities of the world which have been included in the healthy city program by the WHO. He said that after formulation of MCI, provision of health facilities in both rural and urban areas of the city is the responsibility of the MCI. Therefore, Health Services Directorate would be upgraded to meet the requirements of the whole city. He said that the capacity of Health Services Directorate is being augmented by inducting more doctors, paramedical and other allied staff. He further said that during the current financial year, latest medical equipment would also be provided to Health Services Directorate.

The Mayor said that 35 percent of the population of Islamabad resides in the rural areas while more than 14 percent are residing in katchi abadies, therefore, it would be the responsibility of MCI that fruits of the healthy city program reaches these areas. He said that under Healthy City Program, not only technical assistance would be provided by the WHO but officers and officials of Health Services Directorate would be sent for foreign training. He directed the Director General Health Services Directorate to benefit from Healthy City program.

On this occasion, Director General Health Services apprised the Mayor that WHO enlisted the cities in the healthy city program after analyzing the program regarding provision of basic health facilities. He further added that WHO enlisted Islamabad in the program after analyzing health facilities being provided by the Health Services Directorate.

He said that after induction in Healthy City Program, WHO will not only provide technical assistance but would also review the planning and services regarding provision of health facilities.

Meanwhile, CDA has deposited a cheque amounting to Rs. 10 million as contribution / donation in the fund opened by the Supreme Court of Pakistan for construction of two dams i.e. Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

Earlier, CDA Board had approved one-time contribution / donation of two-day’s basic pay of officers of BS-16 and above and one-day basic pay of officials BS-15 and below. In the light of decision of CDA Board, Finance Wing of the Authority made deduction from current month’s salary of CDA employees and deposited cheque amounting to Rs. 10 million in Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund-2018, according to the CDA officials.