MADRID Virgin Hyperloop One, a US startup developing a near-supersonic rail transit system, has reached an agreement with Spanish state-owned rail infrastructure company Adif to build a $500 million research centre in Spain, its first in Europe, the two companies said on other day. The 19,000-square-metre (204,000-square-foot) centre, which is planned to be open in the tiny village of Bobadilla in the southern province of Malaga by 2020, will develop and test components for hyperloop systems to improve their safety, the Los Angeles-based company said in a statement.–AFP