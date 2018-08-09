Share:

KHYBER:- On the call of central leadership, Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam Fazl Khyber chapter staged a protest demonstration at Sur Kamr, Jamrud sub-division on Wednesday.

Led by JUI-F Fata general sectary Mufti Ijaz, JUI-F Khyber chief Maulana Shamsuddin and large number of the party workers appeared at Sur Kamr and blocked Pak-Afghan Highway for traffic. The protesters were holding banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands and were chanting full-throat slogans against alleged rigging in the recent general election.

Addressing on the occasion, Mufti Ijaz and Maulana Shamsuddin said that rigging had been carried out in the election. He said that mandate of people had been stolen in favour of the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by adopting all kind of malpractices. “It was selection, instead of election”, he said.

He blamed the judiciary and the administration for rigging and said that they would not accept result of the election. They demanded resignation of the Election Commission for its failure to conduct free and fair election. After a while, the agitators dispersed peacefully and the traffic was resumed.

======