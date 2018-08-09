Share:

KARACHI - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh chapter on Wednesday held a protest by blocking the main entries of Karachi against the alleged rigging and irregularities in the general election held on July 25.

The demos were staged at different key points of the city including Hub River Road Shershah Chowk, Ghaghar Phaktak and Super Highway Karachi. Numbers of JUI-F supporter and workers participated in protest and chanted slogans against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) whereas due to the protest on the key arteries massive traffic jam was witnessed and commuters remained stuck in the queues for hours.

The protesters were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Election Commission and they demanded immediate resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner over his failure to hold transparent polls.

Addressing the participants of the protest demonstration at Hub River Road, JUI-F Sindh Chapter leader Qari Mohammad Usman said that party rejected the results of the general election and initiated a protest drive against the rigging occurred on July 25th.

“It was unfortunate that on election day people’s mandate was stolen while the authorities failed to conduct free and fair election,” he said terming the entire occurrence a conspiracy against the MMA to keep its candidates out of the assembly through rigging.

He further said that about 21 billions rupees were spend to hold general election in the country but Election Commission despite of using such a big amount failed to keep the transparency of polls. For the first time in the history of country technical rigging was witnessed. If Election Commission status is impartial then it should open 50 per cent of constituencies, he added.

He said that on Election Day the Chief Election Commissioner along with his team instead of holding the polls in transparent manner gifted the major number of constituencies to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while most of the political parties had rejected the poll results after showing serious concerns over the rigging.

Qari also urged Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the historic irregularities and rigging occurred on July 25th. We will not tolerate the emergence of western ideology in the country and it is matter of great concerns that after the election Qadiyanis activities were witnessed an increase.

JUI-F leaders Moulana Umar Sadiq, Qazi Fakharul Hassan and others also spoke on the occasion.