Islamabad - Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a lecture on movement of Independence on Thursday. The programme will be held at the Conference Hall of PAL, a press release stated on Wednesday.

Muhammad Izhar-ul-Haq will preside over the programme while noted scholar, Dr Naheed Qamar will deliver a lecture on the topic “Tahreek-e-Azadi Main Adab Ka Kirdar”, followed by an “Independence Day Mushaira”. At the end, the eminent poets will pay a poetic tribute to Pakistan in national and Pakistani languages.