Share:

KARACHI - One of the four suspects in a case pertaining rape and murder of seven-year-old Kainat on Wednesday confessed to his crime before a local court in Karachi, he pleaded the court to give him death penalty.

Judicial Magistrate district Malir has recorded confessional statement of the prime suspect of rape and murder case. The police produced the suspect Arif Shah who was the victim’s brother-in-law, he admitted that he had rapped the deceased before killing her, and his wife had also matrimonial dispute over the issue. The suspect stated that he had raped the girl three to four times earlier too.

According to the medico-legal report the minor was subjected to rape, possibly more than once, and that she was murdered by asphyxiation through strangulation.

The prosecution stated that four suspects allegedly involved in the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Karachi’s Bhittaiabad area were booked under section 6 (B) of ATA 1997.

The deceased body bore marks of torture and cigarette burns. She was strangled. The incident took place within the limits of the Sachal police station, and on Wednesday, East Zone

Sachal police registered a first information report (FIR) against four suspects on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother who arrived in Karachi from Jacobabad. The case has been registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 376 (punishment for rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.