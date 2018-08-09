Share:

FAISALABAD - Caretaker Punjab Agriculture Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Wednesday urged the agricultural scientists to enhance their role for the promotion of latest agricultural practices and to increase per acre production.

He was addressing UAF deans and directors meeting and inaugural ceremony of multi-authored books developed by Endowment Fund Secretariat at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that tangible researches based on problems of farming community and agricultural sector were the need of the hour. He stressed the need to take measures in order to ensure quality education and research work that will ultimately improve the position in the international ranking.

He said that mechanized agriculture coupled with reversed engineering as per domestic needs was vital to feed the ever increasing population. He said that the country was blessed with the talented people. There is a need to sharpen their skills so that the challenges of modern era can be met effectively. He hoped that time will come when we will be able to attract international students from developed nations in our universities particularly UAF. He said that agriculture was the backbone of our economy and contributing 20 percent to Gross Domestic Product.

Briefing the minister, Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said agriculture sector was facing the different challenges including depleting water resources, low per acre agricultural yields, climate changes.

, lack of awareness about latest agriculture tools and others.

He said that the UAF was running research projects worth Rs 2.5 billion with the special focus on the issues of agriculture and rural development.

Former Vice Chancellor and Director Center for Advanced Studies Agriculture and Food Security Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Registrar Muhammad Hussain, Treasurer Tariq Saeed, Endowment Fund Secretariat Executive Director Dr Jaffar Jaskani and Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir also spoke.