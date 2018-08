Share:

KASUR: People flayed PML-N MNA-elect Saad Waseem for allegedly managing re-transfer of his blue-eyed patwari Tufail to his constituency after victory in general elections.

Talking to The Nation, people said that patwari Tufail was their bete noire for his alleged involvement in corruption. They added that he was transferred outside Kasur district prior to the recent general elections.–Staff Repoter