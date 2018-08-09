Share:

SHIKARPUR - The tree plantation drive of Moringa tree has been initiated to cope with reduction of stunting and malnutrition as well climate change effects of Shikarpur, Shahdadkot and Larkana districts.

This was said by Nisar Ahmed Pathan, project manager, Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) with collaboration of different government departments, community Organisations and Rural Support Programme Network (RSPN) has started plantation of over 12,000 Moringa tree in Shikarpur, Larkana and Shahdadkot districts of Sindh under the EU Programme for Improved Nutrition in Sindh (PINS).

He said that Moringa is one of the indigenous valuable plants, the tree grows fast and has high nutritional value in all its parts – leaves, pods, seeds, flowers, roots and even the bark which provides protein, calcium, minerals, iron, and several important vitamins.

He said that the government of Sindh through its Planning and Development department is also being implemented a four year programme from 2018 to 2021, Multi-Sectoral Sindh Accelerated Action Plan for reduction of stunting and malnutrition with aim of reducing stunting rate in addressing the issue of malnutrition.

To a question, Nasir said that Moringa is a fast growing, deciduous tree, rich in nutritional value possessing vitamins, calcium, potassium, iron and proteins. People of the rural areas would get benefits including timber for doors, windows and other furniture as well fruits flowers for nutrition purpose and fodder for livestock and medicines for human being, he added. Nisar urged upon the rural women and men to plant more Moringa trees which will help the local fight malnutrition, drought, and climate change.

It is mention over here that the Moringa is also known as the ‘miracle tree of life’ in Africa and other parts of the world where malnutrition and drought both have been a challenge for the communities.

GIRL RECOVERED

A girl was recovered in a police raid at Qaimat Khan Jakhrani Village in the limits of Golo Daro on Wednesday.

Ali Baig Bijarani, the SHO New Faujdari police station, told this scribe that following on the information a special team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghari Yasin, Abdul Samad Soomro raided at the village and succeeded in recovering a girl Bano, 18, daughter of Habib.

However, the girl has been handed over to Women Complaint Cell in-charge and must be produced before honourable court of Shikarpur today (Thursday) for her statement adding further proceeding would be initiated after her statement, the SHO elaborated.

Besides, the girl allegedly abducted from Karachi some 15 days ago. Police started its investigation into the matter.