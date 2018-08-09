Share:

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minster for Information and Broadcasting Syed Ali Zafar on Wednesday said that a summary has been sent to President Mamnoon Hussain for the summoning of the National Assembly inaugural session between 12th to 14th August.

While talking to media persons outside the Superme Court, he said presently the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had been fulfilling the legal process before summoning the session. He said under the Constitution, it was obligatory to summon first session of the National Assembly within 21 days after elections and it was imperative to fulfil this constitutional obligation by August 15.

He said, at the first step all newly-elected members would take oath and then new speaker and deputy speaker would be elected followed by election of prime minister. This whole process might take three to four days. He said that process of nomination papers, scrutiny of nomination papers and the election for the three posts would be time consuming.

He further said as soon as the newly-elected prime minister would take oath, the job of the caretakers would be over and power would be transferred to the newly elected government under the law and the Constitution.

Ali Zafar said that it was the desire of caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk that the newly elected prime minister could attend the August 14, ceremony of Independence Day along with the president but completion of the election process was the hurdle. Replying to a question, He said the ECP had asked the caretaker government for holding inquiry into the failure of RTS and the government was looking into it. He said election had been held and it was time now to look forward. One should wait the result of the inquiry to be conducted on the failure of the RTS before commenting on it.

He said that recounting was allowed under the election laws and there was no harm in recounting votes if it was as per law as this removes doubts in the minds of the election contestants.

About power shortage, he said that long term planning was required to overcome this problem and some difficult decisions would have to be made in this connection.