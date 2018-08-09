Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal on Wednesday paid third consecutive visit to NAB Lahore office.

Director General NAB Lahore Shahzad Saleem gave him detailed briefing over numerous important mega corruption cases including the ‘Complaints’ related to alleged corruption and embezzlements in different government as well as private departments. The briefing over the cases included Investigation against Management/owners of Ferozepur City Housing Scheme; Inquiry against accused Mudassar Qayyum Nahra and MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra for allegedly having illegal assets beyond known sources of income; Complaint against former-Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique for purchasing 55 Locomotives allegedly on exorbitant rates and a Complaint for granting of Railways Land on illegal Lease including Complaint against spending hefty amount for renovation of Railway Stations; Complaint against former provincial Minister, Saiful Malook Khokhar against allegedly piling up of illegal assets; Complaint against former MNA, Nasir Iqbal Bosal for misuse of authority and having benami properties; Complaint against former Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Siddique Al-Farooq for illegally Leasing ETPB Land; Complaint against Secretary Primary and Secondary Health, Ali Jan for accumulating illegal assets and of alleged misappropriation in different Health related Projects; Complaint against Chief Engineer Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Israr Saeed of alleged financial embezzlement in LDA’s development projects; Complaint against Punjab Public Service Commission for alleged illegal appointments; Complaint against Officers and officials of Municipal Corporation Gujranwala for illegal sale of govt controlled 247 Kanal Land; Complaint against MNA Riazul Haq for alleged embezzlements in District Okara’s development projects; Complaint against senior Punjab Police officials’ former CCPO Amin Wanis, ex-DIG Haider Ashraf and others for acquiring illegal assets beyond their known sources of income; Complaint against University of Agriculture Faisalabad for alleged illegal appointments; Complaint against LDA officials for financial embezzlement in expansion of Ferozpur Road to Multan Road and Complaint against former Minister Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo for alleged embezzlement during his tenure as Minister.

At the occasion, Chairman NAB directed all officers for completing Investigations in every case within 10 months in which the accused might be issued call-up notices without any delay, whereas, the Chairman was also told about MNA Azhar Qayyum Nahra’s upcoming appearance on 10th of August.

Justice Javed Iqbal maintained that NAB now sees cases not faces of the accused ones. He said leading towards betterment is our prime focus.