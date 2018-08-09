Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Thailand would finalize Free Trade Agreement (FTA) product list in

coming round of negotiation in mid of September for increasing trade liberalization

between the two countries.A FTA between Pakistan and Thailand will be signed in last week of December 2018 to reach the final agreement, a top official of Ministry of Commerce told APP here Wednesday. He said Pakistan would get benefits of $200m after signing the FTA with Thailand. The 10th round on FTA negotiation will start

between Pakistan and Thailand by mid of September, he said.