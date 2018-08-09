Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in collaboration with Titans Autographs and Memorabilia hosted annual cricket awards on Wednesday in a glittering ceremony held at a local hotel in Karachi.

The awards were presented to the players and officials in the presence of the sports giants, singers, former cricketers and PCB’s senior officials. String gave outstanding live performance during the awards while the players’ belongings were auctioned live for the charity and highlight of the auction was Fakhar purchasing bat of captain Sarfraz Ahmed that Sarfraz used during the Champions Trophy.

Speaking on the occasion, PCB chairman Najam Aziz Sethi said that Karachi would host continuous international events in future as well. Earlier, this year, Karachi hosted the PSL-3 final and a Twenty20 series against the West Indies.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi donated Rs 5 million to the Edhi Foundation. Najam Sethi also praised Pakistan armed forces for defeating the terrorism and terrorists that made international cricket return to the country possible.

Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed was awarded Imtiaz Ahmed ‘spirit of the cricket’ and Rs 1 million while Fakhar Zaman was presented a ‘special award for outstanding performance’ and Rs 2.5 million for becoming the player to score fastest 1,000 runs in ODI cricket and scoring first double century for Pakistan in the same format.

M Abbas, who performed exceptionally in the Test cricket and grabbed 27 wickets, won the best Test player of the year (men). He was rewarded with Rs 600,000. The best ODI player of the year (men) went to Hasan Ali, who remained key bowler for the national team in the One-Day Internationals as he bagged 33 wickets. He was handed over Rs 600,000 and a glittering trophy. Babar Azam was the lucky man who earned Rs 600,000 for becoming the best T20 player of the year (men). The star batsman gathered 489 runs.

The best ODI player (women) award was won by Sana Mir, who scored 259 runs and also captured 21 wickets. She was handed over Rs 600,000. The best T20 player (women) award went to Javeria Khan, who scored 173 runs, and was given away Rs 600,000. Faheem Ashraf and Diana Baig were the emerging players men and women and earned Rs 600,000 each.

The domestic top performers remained lucky this time, as they also earned handsome cash prizes during the PCB awards. Shan Masood, who scored 1857 runs in the domestic cricket, won the best batsman domestic (men) award and Rs 500,000 while the best batswoman domestic (women) Javeria Khan (356 runs) also earned Rs 500,000.

The best bowler domestic (men) was Aizaz Cheema with 78 wickets while the best bowler domestic (women) was Diana Baig with 18 wickets and both received Rs 500,000 each.

The best wicketkeeper domestic (men) was Kamran Akmal with 54 victims and best wicketkeeper (women) was Sidra Nawaz with 27 victims as both got Rs 500,000 each.

PCB awards winner

AWARD CATEGORIES NOMINEES AMOUNT

Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Award Sarfraz Ahmed Rs 1 million

Special Award for Outstanding Performance Fakhar Zaman Rs 2.5 million

Best Test Player of the Year (Men) M Abbas (27 wkts) Rs 600,000

Best ODI Player of the Year (Men) Hasan Ali (33 wkts) Rs 600,000

Best ODI Player (Women) Sana Mir (259 runs & 21 wckts) Rs 600,000

Best T20 Player of the Year (Men) Babar Azam (489 runs) Rs 600,000

Best T20 Player (Women) Javeria Khan (173 runs) Rs 600,000

Emerging Player (Men) Faheem Ashraf Rs 600,000

Emerging Player (Women) Diana Baig Rs 600,000

Best Batsman Domestic (Men) Shan Masood (1857 runs) Rs 500,000

Best Batswoman Domestic (Women) Javeria Khan (356 runs) Rs 500,000

Best Bowler Domestic (Men) Aizaz Cheema (78 wkts) Rs 500,000

Best Bowler Domestic (Women) Diana Baig (18 wkts) Rs 500,000

Best Wicketkeeper Domestic (Men) Kamran Akmal (54 victims) Rs 500,000

Best Wicketkeeper (Women) Sidra Nawaz (27 victims) Rs 500,000

Best Player of the Year (Blind) Amir Ishfaq Rs 500,000

Best Player of the Year (Deaf & Dumb) M Naveed Qamar Rs 500,000

Best Player of the Year (Disable) Nihaar Alam Rs 500,000

Best Umpire of the Year M Asif Yaqoob Rs 300,000

Best Coach of Year Sajjad Akber (LRCA) Rs 300,000

Best Referee of the Year M Anees (Lahore) Rs 300,000

Best Scorer of the Year Azhar Hussain (Lahore) Rs 200,000

Best Curator of the Year Riaz Ahmed (Rawalpindi Stadium) Rs 200,000