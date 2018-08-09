Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Naval Staff Adminral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi said on Wednesday that Pakistan Navy plays a pivotal role in protecting seaborne trade.

While addressing the representatives of business community in Karachi, he said large oil exports take place through Pakistan's maritime limits.

The Naval Chief said vast reserves of oil and gas are present within Pakistan's sea frontiers. He said 90 percent of Pakistan's trade takes place through sea and economy of a country is destined to destruction if its seaborne trade is halted.

The Admiral said enemy is hell-bent to weaken us by flaring up internal differences. He said Pakistan is a big country and a nuclear power and it should get its mettle acknowledged. He said Pakistan Navy also plays an important role in peacetime. He stressed the need for further intensifying research in the maritime filed.

Zafar Mehmood Abbasi said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a vital agreement Islamabad has signed after Indus Water Treaty water accord with New Delhi. He said CPEC will change fate of Pakistan. He ruled out any threat of Tsunami to Gwadar.

President KATI, Tariq lauded the role and efforts of Pakistan Navy in making Sea Lanes of Communication safe and defense of sea frontier. He further acknowledged Pakistan Navy's initiatives to enhance maritime awareness in the country.

He specifically praised PN's efforts in undertaking socio-economic uplift projects which include establishment of schools/ colleges, hospitals, job opportunities for local populace etc in the coastal areas of Pakistan. He assured requisite participation of business community in development of country's maritime sector.

On this occasion, Director Maritime Policy and Research also briefed the members of KATI regarding the role and functions of Pakistan Navy. The presentation also focused on potential and opportunities to develop national economy through maritime sector.