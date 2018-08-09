Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad(MCI) and Rescue 1122, organised Fire Safety Drill and Awareness Session, which was organised at PTCL Headquarters, Islamabad, as a part of PTCL Safety Drive.

An orderly drill was executed where all the PTCL employees, including the top management, participated wholeheartedly. Following the fire alarms, which were sounded on all floors, to evacuate the employees from PTCL HQ building and gather them at the pre-designated assembly points.

The local fire brigade and ambulance promptly responded. PTCL employees actively participated in the drill exercise and were trained to operate the fire extinguisher. The Awareness Session was about safety protocols and response to fire emergency, which holds a pivotal importance for safer working premises.

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said on this occasion, “For PTCL, safety of our employees is of foremost priority and we are constantly taking measures to provide them with a secure environment for their wellbeing. This activity was organized as part of our safety drive to create awareness amongst our employees on the importance of their safety at workplace. We ensure safe and secure environment for our employees as we care for them and consider ourselves as one PTCL family.”

PTCL is constantly working towards creating a safe environment for all its employees. Through this awareness campaign, the fire safety messages and standard operating procedures gets conveyed to a larger audience through employees’ friends and families.