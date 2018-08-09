Share:

GUJRANWALA - Lawyers and civil society members arranged a rally to show solidarity with the Pak Army , Election Commission of Pakistan and other law enforcement agencies over their best performance in the general election 2018.

The rally started from DC office and ended at CPO office in which dozens of lawyers and civil society activists participated. The participants chanted slogans in favour of Pak Army for doing remarkable job for the nation and the country also.

Meanwhile, Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested a Patwari involved in a land fraud case from Narowal. A citizen Muhammad Ismail gave an application to ACE that land mafia members Munir Ahmed, Zafar Iqbal with the coalition of Patwari Muhammad Ashraf have got registered 11 kanal land in their names fraudulently . During investigation allegations leveled against the Patwari got proved and after approval from the higher authority anti corruption team conducted raid and arrested the accused Muhammad Ashraf.

Meanwhile, FIA teams in raids arrested five more accused involved in human trafficking. It was told that FIA teams under the supervision of inspector Shahbaz Hanjra and Mohsin Waheed conducted raids at Sialkot, Gujranwala and Narowal and arrested the accused Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Faisal, Zulifqar, Mudassar Abbas etc. All the accused were involved in sending people abroad illegaly.

Likewise, CIA police have nabbed a motorcycle thieves gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and cash from them. DSP CIA Imran Abbas Chadhar told that during preliminary investigations accused Nadeem, Sajjad, Amir and Abdul Qayyum confessed that they picked the motorcycles from different cities and then sold them in KPK province on cheap prices. Imran Abbas Chadhar told to the media that police party have recovered cash of Rs. 6 lac from the accused.