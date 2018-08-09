Share:

KARACHI - Red Bull Campus Cricket (RBCC) has unveiled super 8 teams of Future Gladiators here at Moin Khan Cricket Academy. In the Red Bull Campus Cricket, campuses from 8 countries contest for national pride and become the world champions. From 96 campuses to 8 and 1500 players down to 128, the RBCC is on the verge of starting an epic battle between super 8 teams i.e. Peshawar Markhors, Multan Infernos, Lahore Lethals, Hyderabad Riders, Faisalabad Phoenix, Islamabad Shaheens, Quetta Thunders and Karachi Knights of the Future Gladiators. The national winners will travel to Sri Lanka for the World Finals, competing with 7 other countries for the crown of world champions of Red Bull Campus Cricket (RBCC). For the seventh season of RBCC, Quetta Gladiators has joined hands with Red Bull for the tournament.–PR