Rawalpindi - An awareness seminar on Dengue Prevention and Control was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday, in order to spread awareness about ecology of dengue vector, management and precautionary measures for its prevention and control. Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza, Vice Chancellor (VC) PMAS-AAUR, chaired the seminar, which was organized by the Department of Entomology to eradicate the disease from our surroundings.

Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza stressed the need for collective as well as individual efforts along with collaboration of all stakeholders of the state. The VC said, “Dedicated efforts from researchers, communities, social mobilizers, media and health sectors are the needed at par for the awareness, implementation and control the epidemic of dengue from our country.”

While appreciating the efforts of Department of Entomology in collaboration with Botany and Zoology department to cope with the posing challenge of dengue & for making the campus environment friendly. He urged, the Entomologist, Researcher scholars and Paramedical staff to study the behaviour of species for diagnosing and formulating the policies regarding its control & management. Adding that, Government must initiate war footing steps to mobilize the resources and they must concentrate on the structured programmes for counterfeiting dengue in an effective manner. Prof Dr Atta ul Mohsin, Chairperson Entomology Department, Dr.Muhammad Arshad, Dean Faculty of Sciences/Convener Dengue Programme and Dr Muhammad Tariq while focusing on the preventive and controlling strategies also deliberated on several aspects of dengue.