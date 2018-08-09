Share:

KASUR - Seven children including two sisters were allegedly abducted from different areas here the other day.

Allah Rakha, resident of Qadirabad Town, gave an application to Kasur Saddr police station that her two daughters-Tayeba, 9, and Rabia, 11-went to buy some foodstuff from a nearby shop but did not return. He feared that someone had kidnapped his daughters.

In another incident, M Mushtaq, resident of Basirpur, submitted an application to B-Division police station stating that his 13-year-old son Faizan went missing on the way back home from school. "We searched him everywhere but in vain," he maintained.

Similarly, Azamat Ali told Chunian City police that his nine-year-old nephew Sheroze had been missing since July 29. He claimed that his parents and other family members failed to find despite hectic search. The police registered cases on these complaints and were investigating for recovery of the missing children.

MAN BURNT IN FIRE

A man sustained critical burns in a fire broke out due to gas leakage from a stove at a tea stall on Ferozepur Road in the suburbs of Pakki Haveli here the other day.

According to rescue sources, the victim identified as Rasheed was preparing tea at a stall when the stove caught fire due to gas leakage. As a result, he sustained critical burns and was rushed to Kasur District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital by the rescue. The rescue team also extinguished the fire.

In another incident, factory equipment worth hundreds of thousands of rupees was reduced to ashes in a fire erupted due to a short circuit near Jatan Walan graveyard.