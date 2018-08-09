Share:

PARIS - Italy's Gianni Moscon, who was thrown off this year's Tour de France after an altercation with another rider, was banned for five weeks by world cycling's governing body on Wednesday. The Team Sky cyclist, a team-mate of Tour champion Geraint Thomas and four-time winner Chris Froome, was involved in a fracas with Fortuneo's Elie Gesbert during the 15th stage of last month's race. Tour officials said the Italian used heavy-handed tactics when Gesbert tried to help his team leader, Warren Barguil, join an early breakaway in the 181.5km stage from Millau to Carcassonne. "Mr Moscon accepted his responsibility for the incident and will serve a period of suspension of 5 weeks starting from 8 August to 12 September 2018," the International Cycling Union (UCI) said in a statement.