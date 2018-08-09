Share:

The re-imposed sanctions by Trump on Iran’s automotive sector and its trade in gold and precious metals, as well as those related to the Iranian currency, will add to the crisis in the Middle East that prevails after Trump pulled out of the Nuclear Deal this May. Along with re-imposition of sanctions, Trump has also issued a warning that trading with Iran in violation of American sanctions means no trade with the United States (US).

The re-imposition of the sanctions means Pakistan too will have to choose a side if the conflict escalates further. Islamabad is facing a dilemma. Whereas Iran is our natural and beneficial ally, our need to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other multilateral bodies where the US wields a significant influence will create problems for the government in Islamabad.

Though the “most biting sanctions” have not created an immediate economic turmoil on the shaky economy of Iran, the second tranche can damage Iran’s economy significantly. But will these harsh sanctions bring down the Iranian regime to its knees? The possibility is that if all other partners in the deal kowtow before the US illogical sanctions, then Iran might accelerate its nuclear program in case of its economic isolation. Trump’s mercurial behaviour will serve the purpose of a catalyst in pushing Iran towards resuming nuclear enrichment.

It is clear –as history tells us in case of many other countries that experienced American sanctions– that the US will fail in securing its objective of making the world more peaceful. Trump’s counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, in Tehran has correctly rejected any idea of talks until sanctions are in effect. Other global actors like Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China need to imbibe sense in the American decision makers. It is a test of the diplomatic skills of the other partners to the Iranian deal to convince Trump to review its decision.