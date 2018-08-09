Share:

LAHORE - The internet has the ability to make anyone famous overnight. Last week, a video was uploaded on social media of a painter who was seen working on the walls of a room and singing Arjit Singh’s song ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’.

At first, the man shies from the camera however in the long run gets settled as he sings numerous different melodies.

Many people on social media were mesmerized by the voice of the painter, who a twitter user identified as Muhammad Arif.

Vocalist Aima Baig has reported that Arif will be opening her concert show on August 14. As indicated by her manager, this show will be held in Lahore.

In a video she made for social media, Aima baig says, “When I heard him, I fell in love with his vocals. I think he’s super talented and everyone should support him.” The young and formidable, Aima Baig, is a fresh voice on Coke Studio bringing to the table her strong, sultry and versatile vocals. Having grown up singing both western and eastern music, Baig began winning over audiences by appearing on popular local TV show, ’Mazaaq Raat’ honing her on-stage persona and displaying her unique vocal talent.

Baig really came into her own with her film and TV soundtracks including Be Fikrian, Ehle Dil and Kalaabaaz Dil bagging a Lux Style Award for Best Singer (Female) - Film earlier this year.

With her Coke Studio debut in Season 10, Aima Baig has a lot of powerful tricks up her sleeve. She has also contributed to films like Lahore Se Aagey, Na Maloom Afraad 2, Verna, Balu Mahi and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.