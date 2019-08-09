Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 17 outlaws, including nine drug-pushers, from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, wine, stolen bike, valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals, especially drug-pushers. Following these orders DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed had directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the whole city and no laxity would be tolerated in this regards. According to details, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a team under the supervision of DSP Shehzad Town, Ghulam Mustafa including SHO Shehzad Town police Station Inspector Rana Muhammad Akram and others. The police team arrested a thief namely Nabi and recovered stolen valuables from him. A case has been registered at Shehzad Town police station while further investigation is underway from him. Meanwhile, Aabpara police arrested Tariq Masih and recovered 20 liter wine from him. Women police arrested a house maid Shamsa Bibi allegedly involved in a theft case. Secretariat police arrested three bootleggers Arif, Mustafa and Ameer Zaib and recovered five wine bottles from their possession, while police team also arrested Tanveer Yasir and recovered 420 gram hashish from him. Tarnol police arrested Shafqat and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Ramana police team arrested Usama and Zia-Ul-Haq involved in a theft case and recovered stolen mobile and valuables from their possession. The police team arrested a drug-pusher Ashraf and recovered 150 gram heroin from him. Industrial-Area police recovered a stolen bike from an accused Ashraf. CIA police arrested two drug-pushers namely Asif Khan and Saeed Ahmed and recovered 1.330 kilogram hashish from their possession. Shams Colony police arrested three accused Danish, Sameer and Abdullah and recovered stolen property from their possession. Sihala police arrested accused Bashir and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Lohi Bher police arrested accused Hussain Muhammad and recovered 355 gram hashish from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, according to the police.