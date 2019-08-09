Share:

Rawalpindi - A stage drama titled “Bandh Gali” was organised by Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) at ANF Academy in connection with Independence Day here on Thursday.

The play was written and directed by former Resident Director (RD) Naheed Manzoor. Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan (ANF) Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik was the chief guest on the occasion while Naheed Manzoor, Director RAC Waqar Ahmed, and Director ANF Muhammad Riaz Soormro were also present.

Addressing at the end of the play, Director General Anti-Narcotics Force Pakistan Maj Gen Muhammad Arif Malik said that parents must keep vigilant eye on children to save them from drugs. He said that Naheed Manzoor has done a tremendous job by written the beautiful play based on a true story.

He said ANF has been struggling hard to wipe out the menace of drugs from Pakistan. He said ANF is also carrying raid across the country to dismental the drug dens. RD RAC Waqar Ahmed and Director ANF Riaz Soomro also addressed on the occasion.