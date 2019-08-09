Share:

LAHORE (PR) Baskin Robbins donated Rs 2 million to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) at a small ceremony held at the hospital’s premises. Speaking at the occasion, Harris Mustafa, CEO - Baskin Robbins, said, “Shaukat Khanum was an obvious first choice for the CSR collaboration under our CSR umbrella ‘#BaanteyKhushian’. We wanted to make a difference in the lives of kids suffering from cancer. There couldn’t have been a better way than a free scoop of ice-cream and a small gesture to help in their treatment.” Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) is a state-of-the-art cancer centre of Pakistan that has been providing free treatment facilitates to over 75% of its patients since the last 24 years. As to date the institute has spent over Rs. 39 billion on providing free treatment to indigent cancer patients.