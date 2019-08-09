Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to launch operation against benami properties under the Benami Transaction Act, 2017. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has constituted a committee under Law Minister Raja Basharat. According to the notification, provincial finance minister will be the deputy head of the committee while chief secretary, ACS, SMBR, secretary finance and secretary law have been nominated as members. The competent authority can also nominate more members for its assistance. The revenue department will provide financial and technical assistance to this committee. In a statement issued here on Thursday, Basharat said that this committee was going to start action against the benami properties.. Effective coordination with federal agencies and line departments will be ensured for the implementation of the law, he added. The anti-corruption campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be taken to its logical end and any departmental negligence will not be tolerated, concluded the minister.