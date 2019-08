Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Four dacoits in police uniform looted a poultry farm in Chak 333/JB the other day. According to police, a farmer Shoaib Ali has filed a complaint that four men came to his farm in a car dressed as police officers. The accused made him and other workers hostage at gunpoint and depribved them of Rs6 million and three cellphones from them. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused and started further investigation.