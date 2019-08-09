Share:

Lahore - The new kid on the block has been receiving immense appraises after the launch of his video song. It seems as if it was exactly what the Pakistani Music Industry needed. The song has proven to be one of the fastest-growing music videos in the country despite three big-budgeted film releases around the corner.

The video has ranked over 3 million views within 4 days of its release clearly surpassing all the new film releases that feature A-list stars and are promoted by some the biggest production houses in Pakistan. The video of ‘’Ek aur Ek 3” features the star ‘Danyal Zafar’ himself along with one of the most ravishing and multi-faceted actresses from the Pakistani media industry.