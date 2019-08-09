Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar remained stable in interbank and was traded at Rs158.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday. However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs157.40 and Rs158.40. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 48 paisas and was traded at Rs177.50 as compared with last closing at Rs177.02. The exchange rate of Japanese yen increased by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs1.49 against Rs1.48, whereas the increase of 34 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs192.49 as compared with last closing at Rs192.15. Exchange rates of UAE Dirham remained consistent at Rs 43.08 whereas Saudi Rayal soared by 1 paisa after which it was trade at Rs 42.19 against Rs 42.18 of last day.