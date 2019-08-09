Share:

HAFIZABAD - The chief executive officer of District Education Authority was booked by police on the charge of allegedly raping a lady teacher here.

According to the FIR lodged with Hafizabad Saddr police, the officer invited the teacher, a widow, to his residence on some pretext where he allegedly raped her and threatened to dismiss her from service if she told anyone.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Mahaz Asataza led by its chairman Ehsanullah Bora took out a rally and demonstrated in front of Hafizabad Press Club.

They demanded immediate arrest of the accused. The police launched hunt to arrest the accused officer.