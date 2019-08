Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur , was on Friday shifted to a Polyclinic Hospital after high blood sugar levels.

Faryal Talpur was taken to the hospital at 05:00 AM by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The PPP leader is under house arrest since June 14 after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected her bail in the money laundering case. The anti-graft watchdog had declared her house in Islamabad’s F-8 a sub-jail.