Lahore - A two-member delegation of the French Embassy called on IGP Arif Nawaz Khan on Thursday. The team comprised of Police Attache Emmaunel Tombolato and Deputy Police Attache Jean-Christophe Hilaire and the police chief discuss matters of bettering policing with special focus on training. The meeting discussed a special training for Punjab Police under the supervision of French experts. According to a hand out 30 policemen will be trained in the fields of special operations, hostage situations and sniper skills. The training session will start in October 2019 at Elite Training Centre Bedian. The French delegation appreciated the efforts of Punjab Police against for fighting off terrorists and using new technology to control crime. They said that professional cooperation with Punjab Police will be enhanced. Speaking on the occasion, IGP said capacity-building on modern lines was top priority of the department that would welcome cooperation by other countries. He said that training syllabus of Punjab Police has been up graded to meet contemporary challenges and knowledge of international experts will polish the skills of lawmen. Senior officials of Punjab Police also attended the meeting,