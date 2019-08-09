Share:

iSLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Commit­tee on National Food Security and Research has said that world is adopting latest tech­nologies to meet food security challenges but Pakistan is lacking behind due to hurdles in policy making for some personal interests of few people.

The Committee, which met here on Thurs­day, believed that biotechnology is need of the hour to meet the required agricultural yield.

The meeting discussed different issues related to agriculture and food security and asked the relevant ministry to do more ef­forts for betterment of farmers.

Secretary Food Hashim Populzai briefed the committee about the remarks from dif­ferent stakeholders including Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Climate Change, lo­cal seed producers, Ministry of Health and Croplife Pakistan.

On a question regarding the health related concerns about GMO seeds, the Food Min­istry pointed out that the Health Ministry wants detailed risk assessment before giving approval to commercial use of GMO seeds.

Chairman Standing Committee Rao Ajmal said that world has spent more than thirty years on the research to bring technology to cater food security. The committee urged that GMO seeds should be launched to in­crease per acre yield and that is the only way to help farmers and agro economy.

The committee members expressed desire to have latest technology for agriculture so that farmers can utilize the technology to get maximum benefit.

The committee directed the ministry of food to come up with further details on GM technology in the next meeting so that mem­bers can better understand the importance of it.

Committee agreed that farmers should not be left alone to fight for their rights but their representatives are here to protect them.