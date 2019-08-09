Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s “illegal” move of altering the disputed status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

At the outset of the meeting, Chairman Committee Senator A. Rehman Malik said that Modi’s actions against the innocent and armless people in occupied Kashmir were tantamount to war crimes.

“I urge the government of Pakistan to move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Narendra Modi for crimes against humanity.” He said that Indian forces under PM Modi had already crossed all limits of humanity by violating the human rights in IOK.

He said that by revoking the special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir, Modi had violated the UNSC resolutions and international laws of which his country was a member. He said that the deployment of extra forces and the use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population was violation of the Geneva Convention and international human rights laws.

“By all such moves, PM Modi wants to change the demography of IOK and convert the Muslim majority into minority,” he said.

The committee unanimously passed the resolution, presented by the chair, which says that Indian move is a sheer violation of the UN Security Council’s resolutions on Kashmir. India as a member of United Nations was not entitled to bring such legislation and the international peace body must take a serious notice of this “illegal and immoral action” of Indian government immediately, reads the resolution.

The committee urged that the Government of Pakistan should go to International Court of Justice highlighting the violations of human rights, brutalities, atrocities and genocide of Muslims population in Kashmir. “It is a fit case for Indian Prime Minister Modi to be tried as a war criminal of the mass killing by the Indian Army troops duly backed by the anti-Kashmiri policies of Indian premier,” the resolution says.

The committee also condemned the alarming increase in indiscriminate and unprovoked cross-border firing and cluster bombing on innocent civilians by the Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC). “Pakistan is passing through the most sensitive and crucial times and the Parliament and the people of Pakistan stand with Kashmiris in their legitimate freedom struggle and we are proud of Pak army who is defending the motherland with their professional excellence in the present circumstances”. The committee members strongly urged the government to highlight the violation of human rights, brutalities, atrocities and genocide of the Muslim population in Kashmir by sending delegations to different countries.

Rehman Malik said that Pakistan was passing through the most sensitive and crucial times of its history and the Parliament and the people of Pakistan firmly stood with the people of Kashmir in their legitimate freedom struggle. He said that the Committee would arrange a visit of LoC so that each member could show their solidarity with the brave soldiers of Pakistan armed forces.

While taking up the issue of the amount allocated and released for Frontier Constabulary (FC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the current fiscal year and the non-payment of salaries to 1597 personnel, the chair directed secretary interior that payment of salaries be made to affected FC personnel immediately. He said that FC KP sacrifices and efforts in marinating peace were highly commendable and it was unfair that their personnel were not getting their due salaries.

Considering the point of public importance regarding ban imposed by Capital Development Authority (CDA) on utility connections in rural areas of Islamabad Capital Territory, the meeting was informed that regulations were being finalized for all such areas. Malik suspended further discussion on this agenda item until regulations were in place. He directed the CDA to complete all policy-making within two months.

Taking up suo moto notice regarding sale of dead chicken and animals in Islamabad, the participants were informed there was a slight hitch in starting a slaughter house in the capital as this would come under Municipal Corporation Islamabad. The chair directed chairman CDA to construct a slaughter house as soon as possible and hand it over to Municipal Corporation Administration to run. The meeting was informed that the Islamabad Food Authority was being established and the committee directions in this regard will be helpful to start the construction of slaughter house.

While taking up the issue of imposition of condition of submission of computerized national identity card (CNIC) by women on purchases over Rs 50000, Senator Rehman Malik directed that Chairman FBR should be summoned in the next meeting to discuss the details. The committee recommended that the limit of purchase be increased from Rs 50000 to Rs 300000 and there should be relaxation for females in providing their CNIC.

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah, secretary interior, chief commissioner, Islamabad police chief, chairman NADRA, chairman CDA and senior officers from the Ministry of Interior and other departments attended the meeting besides senators.