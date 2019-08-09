Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the government is committed to provide all possible facilities to investors and the business community in the country. Talking to Global Vice Chairman of American Company Procter and Gamble Jon Moellor here on Thursday, the prime minister said that special incentives are being provided on the export-oriented products being manufactured in the country. The prime minister said that a large consumer market comprising 220 million population, geographical location of Pakistan, cheap labour, and the pro-business laws and rules introduced by the government provide the most suitable environment for business and investment, which should be benefitted by investors.

Jon Moellor briefed the prime minister about Procter and Gamble’s business and investment activities in the country. He also discussed future projects of his company in Pakistan. He said that the Procter and Gambel has been carrying out profitable business activities in Pakistan for thirty years, which will be further expanded. Jon Moellor said Procter and Gambel is also performing its role in social sector besides carrying out business activities in Pakistan, and Clean and Green Pakistan is an important program in this regard.

PR adds: Procter & Gamble (P&G) has reaffirmed its commitment to Pakistan and to continue serving consumers and the community through its brands and operations here. Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded P&G’s efforts and said that Pakistan is gearing up towards new horizons as the government is working hard to ensure that the country transforms into an attractive place for business from around the world.

Jon R. Moeller said, “P&G is committed to serving consumers with superior products that improve everyday life. For almost three decades, we have improved Pakistani lives through world-renowned P&G brands, investment in manufacturing facilities, the creation of direct and indirect employment, as well as helping communities in need. The support received from the Government of Pakistan over the years has been instrumental for our successful operations in the country.” He further added, “With the potential Pakistan has to offer, we remain committed to future growth and long-term investment in the country. Our strong partnership with the Government of Pakistan will help us to continue to serve Pakistani consumers in the years ahead.”

For over 28 years, P&G Pakistan has been serving consumers with high quality brands. P&G has already brought valuable foreign direct investment into Pakistan by expanding its local manufacturing footprint and has made significant investments of over $150 million in fixed assets to date in the country. Its manufacturing plants at Port Qasim and Hub enable over 60% of its business in Pakistan to be locally produced, allowing the Company to better serve its consumers. Moreover, P&G’s latest hair care manufacturing plant investment of over $50 million is a vote of confidence in the future of the country.