Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the government is making huge efforts to promote tourism in the country.

Talking to a delegation of World Tourism Forum, led by President of the forum's Executive Board Bulut Bagci in Islamabad on Friday, he said there is great potential in different areas of tourism in the country, which are being exploited.

The Prime Minister said eight new tourism resorts will be developed in eight coastal areas in Balochistan.

He said natural beauty, social values and environmental protection should be ensured for the promotion of tourism.

Imran Khan said the previous governments did not pay attention to tourism.

World Tourism Forum 2020 will be held in Pakistan and over one thousand foreigners will be attending the five-day proceedings of the forum.