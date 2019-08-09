Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza held meetings with Punjab and Gilgit/Baltistan Provincial Sports Ministers at her office in Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

Earlier, the minister was scheduled to meet with provincial sports ministers and also with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) affiliated federations women wing officials, but due to prevailing situation, the meeting was called off and only Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and GB Sports Minister met with her.

Dr Fahmida lauded Punjab and KP sports ministers’ efforts, hard work and dedication for sports uplift in their respective provinces. She appreciated both for their commitment towards sports, saying it is the motto of the federal government under the patronage of Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote sports at grassroots level. She informed the ministers that the meeting will be held soon after Eid.

Chairing the meeting with women wing of National Sports Federations (NSFs) at PSB committee room, she welcomed the participants and directed them to increase the number of talented women players for National Games in Peshawar and 13 South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal from December 1-10. The representatives of NSFs presented plan for preparation and participation in both the events.

However, representatives of Pakistan netball and boxing federations said that their events are not included in the National Games owing to certain reasons. The minister assured them of taking up the matter with POA for their inclusion in the National Games.

Majority of the participants were of the view that women coaches, referees and umpires must be trained for women competitions. The minister categorically said she will explore possibilities to organise the coaching clinics in Pakistan Sports Complex to minimise the deficiency of women coaches, umpires and referees. She said the subject of sports has been devolved under 18th amendment and the respective provincial governments are responsible for promotion and development of sports in their province.

Dr Fahmida said Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a task force for making recommendations to revamp the sports system of the country. The department is not responsible to promote sports rather it should concentrate on its job.

NSFs must concentrate on women wing so that healthy women activities can be flourished in the country.