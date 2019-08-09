Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday reiterated his party’s resolve to be on the front line along with the troops if the country is pushed into war with India.

Addressing a programme organized by PSP Students Federation in connection with 72th independence anniversary of Pakistan at University of Karachi, Kamal said he doesn’t consider PPP true representative of people of Sindh.

“We give Sindhi speaking brothers the status of ANSAAR, but it must be noted that MUHAJIR community too didn’t come to Pakistan from India resources-less at the time of independence back in 1947. They had given blank cheques to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to run the newly emmerged country’s affairs” Kamal said in a veiled reference to PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s recent remarks against the Muhajir community.

He said India is about to wage war against Pakistan, while the PPP co chairman was passing controversial and provocative remarks based on prejudice to benefit the cause of enemies even in meeting called on the sensitive issue of Kashmir.

The ruling elites and masses must take notice of such acts. Muhajir community rendered over 2 million precious lives for the country. “Our forefathers didn’t came to know the news of emergence of Pakistan on Radio,” he said.

Member National Council PSP Fouzia Hameed, Abdullah Shaikh, Irteza Farooqui. Vice Chancellor KU Khalid Mehmood Iraqi, Dean Arts Faculty Nasreen Aslam Shah, Chairperson Urdu Department Tanzeem ul Firdous, President PSP Students Federation Engineer Syed Usman, a large number of students and university faculty members were also present on this occasion.

Kamal also lashed out at MQM saying the party does not feel humiliation when Muhajir drink filthy water, their children get no access to education, healthcare and die of electrocutions.

“My dream came true on July 21 this year when tens of thousands of people across different faiths, colors, ethnicity, and provinces, Sindhi, Baloch, Pathan, Muhajir, Punjabi, all gathered under same PSP and National flag at Bagh-e-Jinnah rejecting the politics of hatred and fragmentation.”

Later Kamal advised PSP Students to respect the difference of opinion, and extend greetings of 72th independence anniversary of the country to their fellow students belonging to different parties.