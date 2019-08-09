Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said that India had turned held Kashmir into the world’s biggest jail.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said the world should take notice of the atrocities against civilian people in Kashmir.

“They (India) have turned this region into a jail and incarcerated over 14 million people. 12 people have been mercilessly killed and over a hundred have been injured by the Indian occupation forces in their brutal actions. The Prime Minister has stated that there is a grave threat to regional peace and stability. Resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should only be brought about as per the UNSC Resolutions,” he said.

Faisal said: “We are Muslims. The word fear does not exist in our dictionary. We do not fear anyone or anything except Allah. We should always remember what happened on the 27th of February 2019. We are prepared for any misadventure by the Indians and a potent reply has been given by the National Security Committee’s meeting, yesterday, along with the unanimous Resolution by the Parliament and the forceful speech by the Foreign Minister. We have a clear position that India should pay heed to the grievances of the Kashmiris and no unilateral and arbitrary decisions should be taken. Indians have imposed a curfew across the Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

Says Hafiz Saeed not released

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for utilizing all options after revocation of Article 370 by India.

In response to a question about the revival of ties with India, he said: “Everything remains in the realm of possibility.”

Regarding the US delegation’s visit to Pakistan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received the US delegation which included the US Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells and Treasury Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Scott Rembrandt.

“The wide ranging discussions focused on prevailing situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pak-US relationship, Afghan peace and reconciliation process and implementation of National Action Plan and Financial Action Task Force plan,” the spokesperson said.

He said the Foreign Secretary, while drawing attention to the prevailing human rights and security situation in Occupied Kashmir, underlined the importance of violation of UN Security Council resolutions by India which pose serious threat to peace and stability in South Asia.

“Both the sides agreed to build the positive momentum in bilateral ties, keeping in view the shared vision of the leadership of the two countries,” he added.

When asked about the response of international community to the situation, Faisal said it was a continuous process. “International reaction is pouring in on this development and so far the response is very positive to our stance,” he remarked. He said that Pakistan was always ready for negotiations and dialogue for peaceful resolution of issues. “It is India that has always shied away from negotiations and talk,” he contended.

In reply to a question, Dr Faisal rejected the impression that chief of Jamaatud Daawah Hafiz Saeed had been released. “The news in this regard is fake,” he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan believed that Hong Kong’s affairs were China’s internal matter.

He said the Indian media claimed that India had taken the US into confidence; however, their claim has been refuted by the US.

He said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in a telephone conversation last night with US Senator Lindsey Graham, apprised him of the unilateral and illegal actions of the Indian Government with regard to internationally recognized disputed status of Kashmir.

To a question, Faisal said Pakistan does not have a reactive foreign policy. “Our Prime Minister made a statement that we will take two steps if India takes one. How can you call it a reactionary policy? We wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we are ready to talk on all outstanding issues including Kashmir. Our foreign policy is very proactive, Kartarpur initiative is an example. Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to the legitimate cause of the people of Kashmir,” he said.