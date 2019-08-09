Share:

KARACHI - To express solidarity with people of Kashmir and create awareness about the situation in the disputed region after change in Kashmir’s special status, the University of Karachi on Thursday organised a walk from main Administration Building to Azadi Chowk.

The Kashmir Solidarity Rally was led by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood and attended by the registrar, deans and chairpersons, faculty members, administrative staff, and non-teaching staff as well as students in large number.

The purpose of the rally was to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people and aware the global community about the annexation of article 370 from Indian constitution. Holding placards and banners inscribed with condemnation slogans, the participants urge the United Nations to take serious and immediate notice of the situation. They demanded UN to stop India from violating human rights of the Kashmiri people.

They expressed that this is so unfortunate that UN had utterly failed to implement resolutions, which were already approved and passed in various sessions in the past, in letter and spirit. The participants also demanded that UN must play its role and said Kashmiri people must be given the right of self-determination. They also call upon world powers to help Kashmiris.

On this occasion, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi mentioned that each and every stakeholder of the Karachi University was present in the rally to show their solidarity with people of Kashmir.

“Not only the government and officials, but every individual should use every available platform and forum to express their concerns and raise their voices regarding the latest situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. This is not an internal matter, this is an international issue. This is not a religious matter, this is about humankind and this is why all Pakistanis are united and ready to meet any challenge at the front of the bleeding Kashmir issue.”

Earlier, Office of the Student’s Advisor in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh organizes inter-university speech, painting and poster making competitions, which was attended the students of 18 varsities and colleges. Kainat Fatima of Jinnah Sindh Medical University clinched overall first position in Urdu speech category while Asim Bilal from Jamiat ur Rasheed bagged second position whereas Abiha Zaidi of Government College for Women Korangi stood third.

Meanwhile, in English speech contest, Wania Noor from Dow University was declared the winner whereas Areesha of NED University and Saadhna from Tabbani’s College of Accountancy received second and third positions respectively.

Zammad Shahab and Areesha from NED University lifted winning team trophy. The students of JSMU Kainat Fatima, Farhan Patel collected runner up team trophy.

In the competition of painting, Sana Naz from Department of Physics, KU, clinched first position, Noreen Ashraf from Teacher’s Education Department, KU, bagged second position and Syeda Sheeza from Visual Studies, KU, got third position.

In the photography competition, Sana Mansoor from KU Biotechnology Department received first position, Moomal Aziz of English Department, KU, declared second and Sheikh Izhan from Umaer Basha Institute of Technology got third position.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi while congratulating all the winners lauded their efforts. He expressed that there is a dire need to promote the culture of dialogue in order to sustain peace and tolerance in the society, power of pen is greater than the power of guns, nations who keep themselves away from education, perishes.

LOVE AND RESPECT YOUR MOTHERLAND

There is a very common misconception in the west regarding Pakistan’s nuclear project. We all must know that our beloved country is very responsible nuclear state and should not give any value to the propaganda often carried out against the country. Such misinformation are deliberately spread to demoralize the nation.

Pakistan is our motherland and we all must remember that as a nation we could only flourish when we give love and respect to it and serve it with heart and soul. We should be thankful to our leaders and forefathers who were determined and struggle hard to get separate country for us.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, on Thursday. He was the chief guest at the ceremony arranged by the Department of Mass Communication, KU, in collaboration with Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) in connection to celebrations of Independence Day. A good number of school children also attended the event.

He expressed that freedom is a great blessing and should be taken care of especially at a time when Pakistan is facing different challenges.

“We got freedom after a tireless struggle of our forefathers and we should be united for the stability and prosperity of the country. Education is key to development of any nation and we should give it utmost priority.”

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that India has revoked the special status of Kashmir and withdrawn Article 370 of Indian Constitution, which clearly shows its intentions, that is why we should not fool ourselves that India could make any changes in its plans, policies and strategies in the region.

He expressed his gratitude and said that SAF is serving the underprivileged students with big heart. He asked the department of mass communication to share information of young students, who were invited in the program, so that they could be awarded with scholarships.

Meanwhile, the Global Chief Executive Officer of the SAF Zeeshan Afzal said that the Foundation is keen to promote education in Pakistan and going to different villages and far flung and remote areas to give education to youngsters.

“If we manage to educate a single girl, then it means we have educated a whole house and if increase the number then we could be able to change the society by providing them education.”