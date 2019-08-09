Share:

KARACHI - The lead pair of the most anticipated film of the year Superstar, Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf are currently promoting their film in the UK, where they visited the Twitter UK Headquarters for a Barnado’s panel discussion.

Both the actors were announced as international ambassadors for Barnardo’s at this exclusive event.

The actors took part in a panel discussion with Barnardo’s Chief Executive, Javed Khanto discuss social media and its implications on mental health.

“I am delighted to be joining the Barnardo’s family. As a mother myself, I think it’s really important that adults listen to young people and think about how our decisions affect their future. Through my career, I have experienced the highs and lows of social media. I know what a powerful and amazing tool it can be, but I also know how important it is that we do all we can to keep our children safe online,” said Mahira Khan.