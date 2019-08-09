Share:

SARGODHA - A man and his two minor sons drowned in a canal while two ladies and a person of the same family were rescued by locals here on Thursday.

According to local police, a speeding car became out of control and plunged into the canal near village 147/NB of Sargodha district. Resultantly, Farooq and his two minor sons Allah Dad (10) and Bilal (5) drowned in the canal. On seeing the incident, some passersby jumped into the canal and rescued two ladies among three others from drowning. Later, a rescue team fished out the dead bodies of father and sons from the canal. The family was on the way to a condolence reference.