Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday has claimed that steps like arrest of Maryam Nawaz are being taken to divert the attention of the people from government’s failed policies on occupied Kashmir matter.

Speaking in the House, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president said that Nawaz Sharif was only accused of serving the nation by saving billions of rupees from mega projects while Maryam was detained for coming out of her house for her father and the people of Pakistan.

Will continue to bear Prime Minister Imran Khan’s injustice but wont bow down before him, he clarified.

The leader said that Rs70 billion was spent on accountability bureau in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but the government closed it. The masses could have prayed for the success of incumbent government if it provided them relief by decreasing the inflation, he went on to say.

Responding to the Kashmir unrest, Shehbaz Sharif said that occupied valley has been sold off.