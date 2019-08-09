Share:

LAHORE - The arrest of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, daughter of PM Nawaz Sharif, has drawn ire among opposition parties The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took Maryam in custody in connection with a corruption probe, said a spokesman for accountability.

The PML-N submitted a resolution to Punjab Assembly Secretariat condemning the arrest. The resolution, submitted by Azma Zahid Bukhari, reads: “The government is using state institutions to follow its political agenda. A hand-picked prime minister was trying to punish the PML-N leaders to hide his inefficiency. NAB and the government are in cahoot to persecute the opposition leaders.”

Reacting to the arrest of Maryam, senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said the government wanted to gag voices of opposition to advance its ‘fascist’ agenda.

“Every voice of dissent is being suppressed at a time when the enemy is fulfilling its nefarious plan,” he said, adding that the rulers were creating divisions among the nation when the country needed unity.

Kaira said it was sad to see that government was busy suppressing the opposition instead of giving relief to the public.

“It is unfortunate that rulers are bent upon arresting the opposition leaders in a fast-changing situation at the international front, especially in Kashmir. The country is heading fast towards dictatorship and fascism.

He said all the actions taken by NAB including arrests of politicians were just meant to advance political and vindictive agenda of the present government.