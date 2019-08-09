Share:

KARACHI (PR) The Petroleum Division Secretary, Ministry of Energy, Mian Asad Hayaud Din has visited Byco’s refinery and Single Point Mooring. He was briefed on Byco’s operations and received an in-depth briefing on the operations of its floating port, the Single Point Mooring. The Secretary was received by Byco’s Vice President of Operations, Rashid Badruddin. The secretary stated upon the conclusion of his visit to Byco: “I am thoroughly impressed with Byco’s management and facilities.” Fayaz Ahmad Khan, Byco’s Vice President of Commercial, said on the occasion: “It is a great honour for Byco to receive the Secretary of the MoE’s Petroleum Division at our refinery.