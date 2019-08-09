Share:

LAHORE - NAB Director Syed Muhammad Hasnain Ahmed Shah has said the bureau is active to nail the corrupt persons to make Pakistan a corruption-free state.

He was addressing a seminar at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences of Lahore General Hospital. Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Dr Alfareed Zafar, Executive Director of PINS Prof Khalid Mahmud, MS LGH Dr Mahmud Salahdunid, professors and medics were also present.

The director shed light on the importance of fair accountability and shared with the audience the objectives and working of NAB.

He said: “Corruption hinders devolvement. NAB is actively working to curb corruption. Every citizen should play role for the cause. For the first time in the history, influential personalities are being nabbed and brought to book.”

He also listed the achievements, saying: “Most of the complaints are related to housing societies and 40 matters of housing societies have been addressed so far and affected people have been compensated.

He vowed to hold fair accountability and the identity of informer would not be exposed. During question-answer session, the director was told about problems at Passport Office and Accountant General, which he vowed to fix at the earliest.

Principal PGMI/LGH Prof Dr Sardar Alfareed Zafar laid stress on self-accountability. “We can create a corruption-free society if we go for self-accountability,” he said and appreciated the holding of such seminar. The principal also introduced the faculty with the NAB director.