ISLAMABAD - Pakistan registered their first victory in the Physical Disability T20 World Series 2019 after beating Bangladesh by 12 runs in a must-win match in England on Thursday.

Batting first, Pakistan disabled team posted 130-9 in allotted overs. Abdullah Ejaz slammed 41 while Shahbaz hit 39, Alam 16 and MS Ullah 15. MM Hussian bagged 3-14 while Patranabish and Sikder took 2 wickets each. Chasing 131 ruins for victory, Bangladesh could score 118-8. Vuian’s unbeaten 51 was too less to save his side from defeat. Ejaz was hero as he claimed 4-21 and was named player of the match.

Talking to The Nation from England, Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) Secretary Amir-uddin Ansari said: “It was a must-win match for Pakistan. We were at the brink of elimination after losing first two matches, but now we have to win the last match against India today (Friday) to book a place in the semifinals, as top three teams were guaranteed final and semi-final places. The team, who top the group stage, will get final berth, while second and third place teams will play the semifinals. It was a good and much-needed victory against Bangladesh and now we will go all-out to beat India.