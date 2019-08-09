Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has reiterated the government’s commitment to plant ten billion trees in the country to increase green areas and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change.

Addressing a news conference, he said that the importance of green cover on land can be gauged by the findings of a new report on climate change impact, commissioned by the government that warns of one degree centigrade more increase in temperature in Pakistan than in other countries.

The Advisor said the successful tree plantation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and increasing the forest area by six percent during the last four and half years has been recognized by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

He said that the vision of ten billion trees will be turned into reality at a cost of one billion dollars.

Amin said three and half billion trees will be planted in all provinces in the first phase of the drive.

He said that 55 billion plastic bags are used in the country annually and their disposal is a major problem.

The Advisor said these bags will be replaced with bags made of cloth and an alternative cottage industry of the new bags has also started, providing employment to people.

He said, “We are going to make Gwadar a zero waste city and planting one million trees with the cooperation of China under the clean and green project.

He said the federal government is launching green transportation project in Karachi and Green Carbon Fund has given 50 million US dollar in this regard.